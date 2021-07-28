US Capital Advisors Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

