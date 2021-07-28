US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

USFD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. 10,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

