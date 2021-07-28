Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

