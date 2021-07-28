Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.19 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.