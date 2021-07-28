Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.39 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NUAN stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,753.88 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

