Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,800 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Evergy were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

