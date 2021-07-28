Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,400 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equitable were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

EQH stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.