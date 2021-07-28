Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

