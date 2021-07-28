V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in V.F. by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in V.F. by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

