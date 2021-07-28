V.F. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,066% compared to the typical volume of 730 put options.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

VFC opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

