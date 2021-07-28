Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

NYSE VMI opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

