Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52.

