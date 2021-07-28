Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,948. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52.

