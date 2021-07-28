Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.02. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,397. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $282.06 and a twelve month high of $415.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

