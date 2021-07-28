Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.02. 689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,397. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $282.06 and a twelve month high of $415.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

