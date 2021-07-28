Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,284 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. 7,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,332. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

