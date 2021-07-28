Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 517.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONE opened at $204.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.45 and a 52 week high of $205.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.