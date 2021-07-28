Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $402.89. 259,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $293.67 and a 1 year high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

