Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

