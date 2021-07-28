Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,902. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $227.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

