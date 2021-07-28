Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $723,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.089 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.