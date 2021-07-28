Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Graham by 258.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 340.5% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Graham by 150.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Graham by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $645.21 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $376.20 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $651.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

