Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $7,688,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $6,944,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $5,704,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 62,619 shares of company stock worth $625,616 over the last three months.

Shares of RCLFU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.