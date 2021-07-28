Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.39.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

