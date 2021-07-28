Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

MCMJ stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

