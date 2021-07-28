Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after buying an additional 470,341 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 95,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 419,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 270,293 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

