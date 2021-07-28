Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,675 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $344.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.