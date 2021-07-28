Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

