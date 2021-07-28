Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $694.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Veritone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Veritone by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

