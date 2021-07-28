Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

