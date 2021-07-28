Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,996. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veru by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

