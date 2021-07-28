VerusCoin Hits Market Cap of $43.72 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $43.72 million and $33,458.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,462,709 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

