Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 9,183 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

