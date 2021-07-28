Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($34.60). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,626 ($34.31), with a volume of 68,658 shares traded.

VCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,642.86 ($34.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,542.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders have acquired a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $929,248 in the last three months.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

