Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. 39,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 16,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

About Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

