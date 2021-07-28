Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

VNOM opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 348,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,185 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

