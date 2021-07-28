Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUNEU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000.

DUNEU stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

