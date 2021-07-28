Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 400.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

SVACU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

