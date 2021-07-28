Virtu Financial LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) by 322.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in CM Life Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in CM Life Sciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 656,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter.

CMLFU stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

