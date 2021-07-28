Virtu Financial LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 269.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.