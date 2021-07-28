Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

