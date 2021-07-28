Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 26,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,402 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

