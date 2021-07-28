Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 26,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
