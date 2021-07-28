Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 6,097.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

