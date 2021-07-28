Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

NYSE:V opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $488.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

