Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.79 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

