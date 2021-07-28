Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.