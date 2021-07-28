Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

