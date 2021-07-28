Vitae Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $81,723.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 221.2% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

