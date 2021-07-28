Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

