Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 193.4% in July

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

